Ubiq Hits 1-Day Volume of $341,002.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $17.47 million and $341,002.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,248.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.53 or 0.06848763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $756.27 or 0.01977257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00530821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00167581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00594674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00459405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00424134 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars.

