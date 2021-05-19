UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires 108,507 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. 1,284,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,611,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

