UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $1.07 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $122.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

