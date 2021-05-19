UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Athene stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Athene has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

