UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $89.09 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $18.97 or 0.00049007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $89.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,455,803 coins and its circulating supply is 60,523,151 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

