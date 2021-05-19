UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $999.92 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $16.52 or 0.00043452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $999.92 million and $82.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,455,803 coins and its circulating supply is 60,523,151 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

