Umbrella Network Price Down 45.2% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029982 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.