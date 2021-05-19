Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

UAA opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 255.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 171,188 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

