Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.69

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 103238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.27.

UNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$658.27 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

