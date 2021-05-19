Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Down 50.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.