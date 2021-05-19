Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $249,980.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Unido EP has a market cap of $4.94 million and $249,980.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00328207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.01043190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033169 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,991,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

