UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $1.03

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.