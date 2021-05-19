UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

