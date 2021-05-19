Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $49,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

