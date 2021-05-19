uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

QURE opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 112.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 87.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in uniQure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

