United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 257.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,140.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

