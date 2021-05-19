United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.23

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $30.32. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

