United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.41 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

