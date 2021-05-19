United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 487.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.41 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

