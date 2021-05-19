United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Trading Up 0%

Shares of United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 23,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

