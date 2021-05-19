Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $150.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Unity Software stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

