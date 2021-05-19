Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

