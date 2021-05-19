Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UVV opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. Universal has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

