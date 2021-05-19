Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

UNM opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock worth $2,011,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

