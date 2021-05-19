Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

UPLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

