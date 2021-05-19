uPlexa (UPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,014.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 45.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $926,105.66 and $5,014.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

