US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWN. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.