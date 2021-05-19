USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. USDK has a market cap of $28.68 million and $479.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00350021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00220620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.01233221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039790 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

