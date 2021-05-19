V-ID Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.01068679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00096530 BTC.

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

