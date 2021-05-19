v.systems Hits Market Cap of $45.94 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $45.94 million and $5.38 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,203,242,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,633,786 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

