Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Validity has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $105,153.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00013426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.49 or 0.01104599 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,307,329 coins and its circulating supply is 4,306,115 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.