Valley Brook Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $158.75 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.