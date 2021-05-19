Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.