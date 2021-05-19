Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

