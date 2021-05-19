Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 336,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

