Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

