Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

VUG opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

