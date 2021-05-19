Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $164,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

