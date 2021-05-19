Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 2.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $164,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.