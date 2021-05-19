Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

