Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Raised by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

VONG stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

