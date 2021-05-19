Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.79 and a 12-month high of $197.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

