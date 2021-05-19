Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.20 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.56 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

