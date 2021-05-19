Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 255.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

