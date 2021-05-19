Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.