Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

