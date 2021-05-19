Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 417.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

