Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.40 million and $246,049.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.58 or 0.00038738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 829,679 coins and its circulating supply is 644,519 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

