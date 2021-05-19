Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 2,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.