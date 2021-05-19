Veil Price Tops $0.0438 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $14,355.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,608.30 or 1.00016784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.01291996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00516672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00343126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004862 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

