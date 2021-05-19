Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Ventas has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

